Over 245,000 UP health workers to get vaccinated in next two days

-
ALSO READ
First Covishield consignment leaves Serum Institute for 13 locations
Covid-19: India dispatches 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Bhutan
Covaxin: Science, not pride will help India build trust in this vaccine
Bharat Biotech asks people with fever, pregnant women to avoid Covaxin
Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 4.5 mn Covaxin doses
-
Nearly 2.45 lakh health workers and other corona warriors will be vaccinated against the virus on Thursday and Friday in Uttar Pradesh.
The state has so far vaccinated 4,63,793 health workers of the total 6.71 lakh targeted till January 29. This is about 69 per cent coverage of the target.
Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, said: "Uttar Pradesh's performance on the vaccination count is also exemplary. The state ranks number one here too."
The state government has listed 9.06 lakh health workers, including 2.34 lakh from the private sector, for vaccination in the first phase.
At the national level, 41,38,918 health workers have been immunised against thec virus, while Uttar Pradesh (4,63,793) is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka where 3,18,744 and 3,16,368 health workers have been inoculated, respectively.
About the session on Thursday, Prasad said: "As many as 1,600 sites will undertake the activity while on Friday, 750 sites will organise the drive."
He said that the vaccination of frontline workers will begin on Friday when over 2.45 lakh of them will be vaccinated.
The official urged health workers not to miss their shot as their selection was done on the basis of a priority list that assessed the risk of infection.
"Health workers topped this chart while frontline workers followed next," he said.
Referring to the vaccination of frontline workers, Manoj Shukla, general manager, immunization, national health mission, Uttar Pradesh, said: "As per the available list, more than eight lakh front line workers, including police, municipal, civil defence, armed forces, revenue and panchayati raj department personnel among others will be vaccinated."
He added that in order to achieve a higher coverage of vaccinated health workers, changes have been made in the Co-Win portal.
"The change will facilitate vaccination of the willing listed beneficiaries in place of the absentee counterparts," he said.
Officials informed that the state plans to cover the remaining 4.4 lakh health workers in the sessions on Thursday and Friday.
A mop-up round is also being organized on February 15. In this, listed health workers who missed their shot on previous occasions will have a last chance to get vaccinated.
Officials also stated that complete vaccination of all the individuals in the first two categories is to be completed before March 25.
Thereafter, vaccination of the 50 plus population will begin.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU