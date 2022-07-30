JUST IN

Business Standard

Over 250 roads blocked as incessant rains in Uttarakhand lead to landslides

Incessant rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Saturday triggering a number of landslides in the hilly areas which blocked over 250 roads, including the national highways

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 
Incessant rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Saturday triggering a number of landslides in the hilly areas which blocked over 250 roads, including the national highways to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

Six residential houses were also damaged in Dharchula, the state disaster control room said. However, no one was hurt as the occupants of the houses had already been moved to safe locations.

Kumaon Scouts lent a helping hand to the Pithoragarh administration in the rescue efforts shifting 53 people from 17 houses in Dharchula to safety.

Heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of both hilly and plain areas of the state are expected over the next few days, the MeT department said.

Intermittent rains continued to lash Dehradun.

A 10-15 metre stretch of Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway at Lambagad was completely damaged following a heavy landslide. The Rishikesh-Kedarnath national highway was also blocked at Banswara.

Among the affected roads were 11 state highways and 239 rural roads.

The Janakichatti to Yamunotri trek route was also blocked in Bhaneligad.

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 16:31 IST

