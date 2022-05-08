Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand all set to open doors for devotees today

-
ALSO READ
World's richest temple seeks help to tide over financial crisis
Doors of Yamunotri Dham to open on May 3: Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
Uttarakhand govt fixes daily limit on number of Char Dham Yatra pilgrims
Repeal of Char Dham Devasthanam board: BJP propitiates the priests
Over 1 lakh pilgrims register for Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand
-
Badrinath Dham is all set to open doors for devotees on Sunday morning.
Earlier on Saturday, ahead of the opening ceremony today, the senior officials of police had instructed the on-duty police personnel to be extra cautious.
The Badrinath temple has been decorated with flowers and lights.
Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.
The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.
It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).
Kedarnath Temple opened its doors for pilgrims on Friday morning.
The annual Chardham Yatra began on May 3 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. Portals of Badrinath Temple will open on May 8.
Earlier this month, the state government capped the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams. A total of 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.
This year, it is not mandatory for pilgrims to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or vaccination certificate.
Char Dhams draw lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU