Manipur CM calls Tupul landslide 'worst incident' in state's history

-
ALSO READ
2 killed, dozen missing as massive landslide blocks river's flow in Manipur
Death toll from landslide near railway site in Manipur reaches 10
Pak: Punjab bans commercial fishing for 10 yrs after river fish stocks fall
People in Brazil's Amazon rainforest reel from floods for second year
Manipur landslide: Death toll reaches 20, CM declares ex-gratia for victims
-
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday termed the landslide in Noney district in which the death toll rose to 20 till now, the worst incident in the history of the state.
Chief Minister Singh again visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations.
"It is the worst incident in the history of the state. We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil," Singh said.
"The Centre has also sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out rescue operation. Vehicle movement is affected due to moisture in the soil which is causing delay. The rescue operation will take 2-3 more days," he added.
As many as 12 more bodies including eight Army personnel and four civilians were recovered during the search operation from the landslide incident site at Tupul in Manipur on Friday, according to an official statement by India Army.
So far, a total of 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered from the Manipur landslide site. The death toll in the Manipur landside rose to 20 till now.
"Mortal remains of eight more Territorial Army personnel and four more civilians were recovered during the search on July 1. So far, the bodies of 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered," Indian Army said.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF, and NDRF also rescued 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians.
Indian Army also said, "Mortal remains of Territorial Army personnel are being despatched to respective home stations with full military honours. Search for 15 missing Territorial Army personnel and 29 civilians will continue unabated."
The landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.
The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government.
"Spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi said in Twitter post.
More details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU