Over 27,000 security personnel deployed in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said that over 27,000 personnel have been deployed in the national capital in view of the Republic Day.
"A total force of 27,723 personnel are deployed in Delhi," the Delhi Police chief said in a press conference.
He further said that the total force includes 71 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 213 ACPs, 713 Inspectors, Delhi Police Commandos, Armed Battalion officers and Jawans and 65 companies of the Central Armed Police Force.
The Commissioner said that for the past two months, the Delhi Police have been taking intensified anti-terror measures in the national capital.
"Delhi has always remained a target for anti-social elements. This year too we are on alert. For the past two months, we are taking intensified anti-terror measures in Delhi in coordination with other security agencies," Asthana said.
Notably, Delhi is currently under a heavy security cover after the intelligence agencies received inputs of a possible terror attack in the city in wake of the Republic day.
