Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana takes charge as Delhi Police chief

-
ALSO READ
A dive into the govt's plan to overhaul entry into the civil services
IPS officer Rakesh Asthana appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
Prosecution failed to prove guilt of Sheikh in Daniel Pearl case: Pak SC
Mumbai's new top cop had played key role during 26/11 attacks
-
Rakesh Asthana, a senior IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, took charge as the Commissioner of Delhi Police on Wednesday, officials said.
He was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour by the police force upon his arrival at the Delhi Police Headquarters at Jail Singh Marg here.
In an order issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that Asthana, who was serving as the director general of the Border Security Force, would join as the Delhi Police Commissioner with immediate effect.
His appointment came just days before his superannuation on July 31. He will have a tenure of one year.
This is one of the very few instances when an IPS officer outside of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre has been appointed as the Delhi Police chief.
A 1984-batch IPS officer, Asthana had earlier served as the special director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During his stint in the CBI, he was engaged in an unsavoury spat with the then CBI Director Alok Verma with both of them levelling allegations of corruption against each other.
Senior IPS officer Balaji Srivastav was given the additional charge of CP Delhi after the retirement of S N Shrivastava in June-end.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU