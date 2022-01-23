Bommai to convene all-party meet to discuss inter-state water disputes

In order to discuss inter-state water disputes, the government will convene an all-party meeting in the first week of February, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bommai held a meeting on inter-state water disputes related to Krishna, Cauvery river basins and the Mahadayi project with ministers, legal experts and the senior counsels who represent the state in the water disputes before the courts.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, chief minister said the legal counsels presented details about these cases. Another video conference would be conducted to discuss all these issues by the end of January.

"We will discuss with legal counsels, our water resources minister and law minister about the progress of the legal fight so far. How we should move ahead. What measures need to be taken to implement the projects in the interest of the state. Some cases are at a crucial stage. So, we need to discuss once again with legal experts and leaders of the opposition. We will formulate our stand after discussing all these issues at an all-party meeting to be held in the first week of February," Bommai said.

Asked about Hogenakkal-2 project by Tamil Nadu and whether it is being implemented as a counter to the Mekedatu project, Bommai said, "As a government, we have faced such challenges in the past too. has already opposed Hogenakkal-2 and interlinking of rivers projects of Tamil Nadu and we have filed a petition before the Supreme Court as well in this regard. We have appealed to the Central Water Commission not to approve these projects. We are putting up a strong legal fight.

