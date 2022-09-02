JUST IN
Odisha govt distributes Rs 869 cr aid to 4.1 mn farmers under KALIA scheme
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar co-chairs 14th India-UAE Joint Commission
Here's why a demand by a Swiggy customer in Hyderabad triggered outrage
Moosewala murder: SC seeks detail of FIRs against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru arrested in sexual assault case
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates various development projects in Kerala
Over 9 mn direct benefit transfer payments are processed daily: IT ministry
PM Modi launches Rs 4,500-cr rail infrastructure, metro projects in Kerala
Every child born in Telangana carries Rs 1.25 lakh debt: FM Sitharaman
Issue of creditor equatability important: India on Lanka IMF loan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur to serve as new Assam chief secretary
J-K LG Sinha inaugurates recommencement of balance work of Tawi Barrage
Business Standard

Over 34,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on Day 2 of festival: BMC

A senior BMC official said that 13,294 household idols and 54 community ones were immersed in artificial ponds created specially for the purpose

Topics
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | BMC | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai has around 12,000 sarvajanik, or community, man­dals celebrating Ganesh­otsav. Around 3,200 of them erect pandals on roads and the rest in housing colonies.
Over 34,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on Day 2 of festival: BMC

More than 34,000 Ganesh idols were immersed across Mumbai on the second day of the Ganesh festival on Thursday, civic officials said. While the festival goes on for ten days, many households bid adieu to the elephant-headed lord after one-and-a-half days. As of 9 pm, 34,122 idols including 33,962 household Ganapati idols and some community ('Sarvajanik') ones had been immersed in the city, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release. A senior BMC official said that 13,294 household idols and 54 community ones were immersed in artificial ponds created specially for the purpose. The idols of 28 Hartalika were also immersed in artificial ponds, the official said. The civic body has set up 188 control rooms across the city for the festival and deputed 786 lifeguards at the beaches and other immersion points. It has also set up 188 first aid centers and deployed 83 ambulances at important immersion points. The BMC has also provided 45 motor boats and 39 barges for the immersion of big idols in the sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 07:15 IST

`