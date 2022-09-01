Moosewala murder: SC seeks detail of FIRs against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

-
-
The Supreme Court Thursday sought the details of FIRs registered against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested in connection with the murder of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.
A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna directed the Punjab police to submit a chart informing it about the number of FIRs lodged against Bishnoi.
"You took him (Bishnoi) under custody on June 13. Today is September 1. Please take instructions on what are your plans? How many months do you plan to keep him? Tell us how many cases are registered against him, what period you kept him in police custody, the bench demanded.
It posted the matter for further hearing on September 13.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Bishnoi's father against the transit remand ordered by a Delhi Court for production of his son in the Moosewala murder case.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government pruned the security cover of the singer and over 400 others temporarily.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 23:14 IST