JUST IN
Supreme Court issues notice on plea challenging Lavasa land purchase
Amrapali Group ex-CMD gets interim bail from SC on health grounds
Badminton: Of P V Sindhu's greatness and Lakshya Sen's evolution at CWG
Let Opposition have its say in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu's advice to govt
CWG: Shuttlers, paddlers dazzle on last day; India finish 4th with 22 gold
40 and going strong: Sharath Kamal wins singles gold after 16 years at CWG
SC grants interim bail to Amrapali Group ex-CMD on health grounds
Never aspired to be Prez, won't become a dissident: Naidu at his farewell
10 days left in office for CJI Ramana, five important cases await decision
Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen India's flagbearers for CWG closing ceremony
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Covid-19 cases: Delhi govt urges social distancing as cases spike
Defence expo to be held in Gandhinagar between October 18 and 22
Business Standard

Over 47 hrs lost in Rajya Sabha due to interruptions; 4 govt bills passed

More than 47 hours were lost due to interruptions, "which is a sad reflection on the functioning of the Upper House of Parliament", said the outgoing Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.

Topics
Rajya Sabha | M Venkaiah Naidu | Monsoon session of Parliament

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rajya Sabha
Of the 235 starred questions admitted, only 61 could be answered orally, and the Question Hour could not be taken up on 7 days.

Due to face-offs between the Opposition and the government, over 47 hours were lost while the business was conducted for more than 35 hours in the 257th session of Rajya Sabha that had commenced on July 18.

The House had 16 sittings. However, more than 47 hours were lost due to interruptions, "which is a sad reflection on the functioning of the Upper House of Parliament", said the outgoing Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.

"The session was characterised by regular and continuous disruptions, which deprived members of the opportunity to discuss matters of urgent public importance and seek the accountability of the executive through questions," he said.

Of the 235 starred questions admitted, only 61 could be answered orally, and the Question Hour could not be taken up on 7 days.

Only 25 matters could be raised by members with the permission of the chair and only 60 Special Mentions could be made, during the entire session.

The House discussed the issue of rising prices of essential items in the form of a Short Duration Discussion which lasted for more than 4 hours in which 33 members participated in the debate.

Only 4 government bills were considered and passed during the Session.

At total of 27 Private Members' Bills were also introduced and only 1 Private Member's Bill regarding 'Right to Health' could be partly discussed during the entire Session. No Private Members' Resolutions could be taken up.

--IANS

miz/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rajya Sabha

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 23:51 IST

`
.