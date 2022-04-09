Need to recognise unsung heroes, their sacrifice, contribution: V-P Naidu

Vice President on Saturday pitched for recognising the unsung heroes of the country, saying art forms such as cinema and music should be used to highlight their sacrifices.

He lamented that people know about Robert Clive, but little was known about freedom fighters and historical figures such as Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju.

Speaking at the Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi awards ceremony here, the Vice President also emphasised that due importance should be given to mother tongues at all levels, be it at government functions, in teaching or in courts.

Many unsung heroes made sacrifices but their stories remain largely unknown to the masses as they did not get enough attention in history books, Naidu said.

Recognising the unrecognised is our duty. Our cinema, other art forms, music and literature should pay enough attention to this aspect. It is very much important to rejuvenate our great cultural past and the sacrifices made, he said.

We were told about the history of Robert Clive but not about Rana Pratap, Shivaji, Alluri Sitaram Raju, Komaram Bheem etc. It is time that we correct this fault and restore the honour of our glorious past.

Unfortunately, due to the colonial mindset, our textbooks, our history has not given proper and enough importance to these unsung heroes. It is time to recognise them and I am happy that the new education policy is focusing in that direction, he added, calling for correcting such distortions.

He also emphasised that government institutions at all levels should organise programmes to recognise the unsung freedom fighters.

Referring to the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations, he lauded the government and said that in the recent past, most of the lesser known heroes were given importance.

The Vice President also called upon schools and parents to encourage children to learn any art form of their choice as part of efforts to preserve and promote India's rich cultural heritage.

He stressed on the need to go back to the country's roots and promote mother tongues and also called for a cultural renaissance in Indian society.

I encourage the youth to focus on their mother tongue and give something back to society. We should promote our mother tongue. People's language should be the language in administration, courts and teaching so that our culture and heritage is protected, Naidu said.

Recalling the role of visual and performing arts in arousing patriotic feelings during the Independence movement, the Vice President said art was used as a powerful political weapon to tell the stories of the British oppression in an effective manner.

He recalled how the fiery patriotic songs and poems of Rabindranath Tagore, Subramania Bharati, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee inspired strong feelings of nationalism among the masses.

The contribution of our freedom fighters through powerful artistic expression is integral to our freedom struggle and must not be forgotten, he stressed.

He presented the honours to various artists for their contribution in the field of performing arts and fine arts.

During the award ceremony, Naidu observed that art unites people across cultures, influences and inspires them, thus becoming a powerful agent of change in the process.

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy; Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi, Uma Nandoori; Secretary, and Sangeet Natak Akademi, Temsunaro Jamir were also present at the award ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan.

Reddy congratulated the recipients and said culture and arts are soul of the country.

I wish all the distinguished artists who have been felicitated for their contribution in the field of traditional artistic forms. In coming times, cultural activities will be promoted, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)