Over 5,000 PIBOs registered for EPR in one year: Environment Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Extended producer responsibility: Are rules enough to end plastic pollution
Over 217,000 register for DU UG admissions; dip of 70,000 from last year
3rd Test: England register a 9-wicket win, complete 2-1 series win over SA
T20 WC: Dutch register 2nd win, SL back in business with big win over UAE
PKL 9: Puneri Paltan defeat U Mumba 30-28; register first win of the season
-
India saw over 5,000 producers, importers and brand owners (PIBOs) registering for extended producer responsibility (EPR) in the last one year, the Union Environment Ministry said on Friday.
Extended producer responsibility is a mechanism where companies have to ensure that their products are collected and recycled at the end of their useful life, rather than being disposed of in a landfill or incinerated.
The ministry also said 2.26 million tonnes of plastic packaging has been covered under EPR for the year 2022-23. India generated a total of around 3.4 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2019-20.
"From around 310 registered producers, importers and brand owners (PIBOs) before the notification of the EPR guidelines on February 16, 2022, the number of PIBOs registered on the centralised EPR portal on plastic packaging has gone up to around 5,400," the ministry said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 23:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU