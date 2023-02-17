JUST IN
Mercury to rise 2-4 degrees over next 5-6 days; 35% rain deficit this year
Gap in sewage generation, treatment to be remedied urgently: NGT on Yamuna
NGT asks Delhi govt to pay Rs 2,232 cr fine for improper waste management
India writes to WTO against Carbon border tax; here's all you need to know
380 tiger deaths since 2020 in India as population increases
Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district
Air quality worsening in India's cleanest city Indore, say experts
Out of 302 blocks of Rajasthan, groundwater is 'over-exploited' in 219
Intensive operation to clean Yamuna floodplains to be launched on Thursday
Mumbai among cities at maximum risk due to rising sea levels: WMO report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
CCI order unfair imposition, rival apps not restricted: Google tells NCLAT
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Over 5,000 PIBOs registered for EPR in one year: Environment Ministry

The ministry also said 2.26 million tonnes of plastic packaging has been covered under EPR for the year 2022-23. India generated a total of around 3.4 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2019-20

Topics
environment minister | Environment ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change
Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change

India saw over 5,000 producers, importers and brand owners (PIBOs) registering for extended producer responsibility (EPR) in the last one year, the Union Environment Ministry said on Friday.

Extended producer responsibility is a mechanism where companies have to ensure that their products are collected and recycled at the end of their useful life, rather than being disposed of in a landfill or incinerated.

The ministry also said 2.26 million tonnes of plastic packaging has been covered under EPR for the year 2022-23. India generated a total of around 3.4 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2019-20.

"From around 310 registered producers, importers and brand owners (PIBOs) before the notification of the EPR guidelines on February 16, 2022, the number of PIBOs registered on the centralised EPR portal on plastic packaging has gone up to around 5,400," the ministry said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on environment minister

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.