Over 50 Covid-19 cases found in IIT-Guwahati, restrictions imposed

Over 50 people, including students and a faculty member, have tested positive for COVID-19 in IIT-Guwahati over the last six days, forcing the authorities to impose restrictions on the campus, an official said on Wednesday.
Almost 99 per cent of the cases were people who returned to the campus from outside Assam after holidays, said Parmeshwar Iyer, Dean-PR, IIT-Guwahati.
"More than 50 cases of COVID-19 have been detected on the campus since December 31. Among them are a faculty member and five members of his family, and another staff member. The rest are students," he told PTI.
Except for the faculty member and his family, all the patients are lodged at the quarantine centre at the institute's guest house on the campus, Iyer said.
"As the faculty member's parents, mother-in-law and young son tested positive, they preferred to be hospitalised. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital," he said.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures. The district authorities have provided us with extra resources to augment the testing process," he added.
Restrictions have been imposed in the hostels, which makes it mandatory for the students to take permission before leaving, Iyer said.
"No new students are being allowed to enter the campus until further notice," he said.
