Madhya Pradesh: Indore sees 23-time jump in Covid-19 cases in 10 days

With the addition of 319 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh's Indore city as seen a 23-time jump in infections in the last 10 days, an official said on Wednesday.
Indore, one of the worst affected regions in the state due to the pandemic, had recorded 14 cases on December 26 and the number has rapidly increased since, the official from the district administration said.
According to the government data, the district has so far recorded 1,54,437 cases, including 1,397 casualties.
Following a meeting of the District Crisis Management Committee, the administration has prepared a proposal to permit a maximum of 200 attendees at weddings and 50 in funeral processions to prevent the viral spread, he said.
The administration had earlier lifted the restrictions on the number of guests at weddings and mourners at funerals, as the cases had seen a decline.
A proposal has also been prepared to allow coaching classes in the district to function with 50 per cent student strength, the official said, adding that these guidelines will be implemented once the state government approves them.
Meanwhile, some locals claim that despite a surge in infections, several people are seen without masks in public places and physical distancing norms are also being violated.
