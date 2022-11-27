Overspeeding car ploughs into crowd in Bihar's Saran; over a dozen injured

-
-
Around 18 people got injured after an overspeeding car ploughed into a crowd of people in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday.
As per information, the people were having a funeral feast on the roadside when the car drove into the crowd.
Angry locals protested by blocking the main road following the incident. Police officers reached the site.
According to the villagers, the driver was in an inebriated condition.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Further details awaited.
First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 09:04 IST
