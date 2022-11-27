Special briefing for G20 envoys, invitee nations held in Andaman - Nicobar

Ahead of assuming the Presidency on December 1 this year, a special briefing of the Resident Heads of Missions of the member countries, invited guest countries and International Organizations was held at Swaraj Dweep in on Saturday.

During the event, a detailed briefing was given by the Sherpa Amitabh Kant and the Chief Coordinator of the G20 Summit which is slated to take place in this year, Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the substantive, operational and logistical aspects of various G20 interactions during India's Presidency. Around, 40 Missions and International Organizations marked their presence in the program, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

G20 Sherpa recalled Prime Minister's statement at the G20 Bali Summit that India's Presidency will be "inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented".

The special briefing discussed various priorities such as public digital goods and digital infrastructure; inclusive energy transition; accelerated progress on sustainable development goals; women-led development; and multilateral reforms.

Shringla, who is the Chief G20 Coordinator briefed Missions about the extensive arrangements for G20 meetings across and facilitation for the participation of delegates. He also recalled that the day also marks India's Constitution Day and the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, and the importance of facing global challenges together, the MEA release added.

At the end of the briefing, OSD(Operations) Muktesh Pardeshi and AS(G20) Abhay Thakur answered a range of queries from Missions on travel, visas, protocol, security and participation of invitees. The Heads of Missions were provided with a detailed briefing on the history, culture, environment and development of the Andaman & Nicobar islands by Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra.

Several delegates appreciated the elaborate arrangements which were put into place by the Union Territory to make the meeting a success.

In addition to the briefing, delegates also took part in a yoga session, followed by a beach cleaning activity, which symbolizes our pro-planet, sustainable lifestyles and One Earth approach. Delegates also visited the historic Cellular Jail at Port Blair, where a large number of our unsung heroes were imprisoned for the cause of our freedom struggle. The visit concluded with a cultural program by local artists, the MEA release read. (ANI)

The meetings of the G20 Presidency are being held in Swaraj Dweep, popularly known as Havelock Island, in .

G20's India coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is also present for the meetings said, "We're happy ambassadors of G20 countries are here to attend the pre-presidency briefing. G20 Sherpa gave an overview of the country's achievement in socio-economic areas. We presented our preparation on how we seek support on important issues."

New Delhi is organising meetings throughout the country on a pan-India basis, as it is the PM's vision that the G20 presidency of India should be a participative process in which everybody feels that it is his presidency.

India will assume the G20 presidency on December 1.

