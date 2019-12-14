Owners of bogus brokerage involved in Rs 4,122 cr DHFL case held in UP

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two persons for allegedly operating fictitious brokerage firms and facilitating investment of UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) employees’ (PF) in private mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). The economic offenses wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh police is currently probing the case, in which Rs 4,122 crore of the PF corpus was parked with scam hit between March 2017 and December 2018 in violation of norms.

The people arrested have been identified as Manoj Goyal and Ishant Agarwal. The two were interrogated by the EOW on Friday and later arrested when the investigators found gaps in their statements in the light of documentary evidence already with the police.

According to sources, the arrested duo are chartered accountants (CA) and operate multiple brokerages, many of which are fictitious and floated solely for the purpose of earning commissions by fixing unscrupulous investment deals.

With these two arrests, the number of accused arrested so far by the EOW has risen to 14, including three serving or suspended UPPCL officials. The state has recommended a CBI probe, although the central agency is yet to take over the case.

On December 6, the EOW had arrested seven accused, including a senior official, a chartered accountant (CA) and the alleged owners of bogus brokerage firms. Last month, the cops had arrested then UPPCL managing director A P Mishra, now retired, apart from suspended officials Praveen Kumar Gupta and Sudhanshu Dwivedi in the high profile case.

While Rs 4,122 crore were invested in DHFL, about Rs 2,267 crore are still to be repaid by the company, which has already been barred by the Bombay High Court from making fresh repayments owing to the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe for alleged money laundering.

Last month, the Adityanath government decided to ensure the payment of the outstanding investment with DHFL, in case the tainted non-banking financial company (NBFC) failed to fulfill its commitment.

According to the UP Government Order (GO), the state would first harness legal avenues to secure the PF investment in DHFL, failing which the UPPCL would be asked to arrange funds out of its own resources to repatriate the corpus. In case, the power utility also failed to mobilise funds, the state government would offer an interest free loan to the UPPCL to make up for the purported loss.

Meanwhile, the state has started the process of disinvesting the PF corpus in two other NBFC as well viz. LIC Housing Finance and PNB Housing Finance, which would later be invested in other public sector financial institutions as per norms.

The 45,000 odd UPPCL employees had long been demanding the Adityanath government to issue a gazette notification undertaking to ensure repayment. is currently being probed by the enforcement directorate (ED) for money laundering.

While, Rs 4,122 crore was invested in DHFL alone, PF investments were also parked in LIC Housing and PNB Housing with the investments in the three NBFCs to the tune of Rs 6,600 crore.