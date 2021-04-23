Oxygen Express coaches start journey for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam

-
The first 'Oxygen Express'
carrying liquid medical oxygen departed for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam on late Thursday night.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to inform about the Ro-Ro (roll-on-roll-off) train with seven tankers leaving for Maharashtra.
"The first Oxygen Express train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag. Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens," Goyal tweeted.
With Maharashtra battling shortages of medical oxygen amid COVID-19 surge, on April 19 the train left for Visakhapatnam from Kalamboli near Mumbai.
After nearly 50 hours' journey, it reached Visakhapatnam about 1 am on April 22. Nearly 75 hours after its departure from Kalamboli, the train carrying seven tankers loaded with oxygen has started its return journey.
On Sunday, the Railways had announced it will run Oxygen Express over the next few days to transport oxygen across the country.
Under the initiative, empty tankers will be loaded with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro.
Amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for medical oxygen has gone through the roof.
