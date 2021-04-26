Oxygen Express with 3 loaded tankers arrives in Maharashtra from Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for RIL-BP
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
Covid shaves off a 5th of ONGC capex in FY21; downstream firms exceed target
-
A train carrying three tankers
loaded with liquid medical oxygen arrived at Kalamboli near Mumbai from Jamnagar in Gujarat on Monday, railway officials said.
The train, carrying about 44 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, nearly 15 tonnes in each tanker, reached Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai at around 11.30 am, covering a distance of about 860 km in over 17 hours, they said.
This is the second 'Oxygen Express' to arrive in Maharashtra, which is facing shortage of the liquid medical oxygen due to a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.
The first 'Oxygen Express' carrying seven tankers of the liquid medical oxygen reached the state from Visakhapatnam on April 23. Four of those tankers were offloaded at Nashik and three at Nagpur, considering the local need.
Informing about the 'Oxygen Express' which arrived on Monday, Western Railway officials said the Ro-Ro (Roll on-Roll off) goods train carrying three tankers of the liquid medical oxygen on BWT wagons left from Hapa at Jamnagar in Gujarat around 6 pm on Sunday.
After an overnight journey via Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat, the train entered Maharashtra in the morning, they said.
"It is the first 'Oxygen Express' run by the Western Railway," WR's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said, adding railway authorities provided an uninterrupted 'green corridor' to the train for swift movement.
The three oxygen tankers are supplied by the Reliance Industries in Jamnagar, he said.
"Necessary arrangements were made at the Hapa goods shed in a short time for the smooth movement of the train," he said.
According to the Western Railway, authorities followed all safety parameters, keeping in mind the height of the gas tankers and monitored their pressure from time to time.
"As liquid oxygen is cryogenic, there are many limitations, like the speed at which it can be carried, acceleration and deceleration and loading restrictions," Thakur said.
On April 18, the Railways had announced it will run 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU