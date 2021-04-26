Do not insist Covid-19 report for admission: Delhi High Court to hospitals

-
The Delhi High Court on Monday directed hospitals in the national capitalto "scrupulously follow" the AAP government's circular on not to insist on COVID positive test reports before admitting patients showing symptoms of coronavirus.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also directed the Delhi government to "widely publicise" its April 23 circular on the matter.
The order came while disposing of a PIL seeking directions to the Delhi government to order hospitals not to insist on COVID positive reports to hospitalise patients who show symptomsof coronavirus.
The petitioner, Jaideep Ahuja, told the bench that the Uttar Pradesh government has passed such a direction on not insisting on RTPCRpositive test reports for admitting patients.
The Delhi government told the court that its Health department has issued a circular on April 23 directing hospitalsin the city not to insist on COVID positive test reports to admit patients who are showing symptoms of coronavirus infection.
The Delhi government told the bench that such patients would be kept in a dedicated area, in hospitals, meant for suspected cases.
