MLA in Rajasthan hosts wedding party, flouts all coronavirus guidelines

Despite the state reeling under lockdown to battle the Covid pandemic, Rajasthan's Dungarpur MLA Rajkumar Roat hosted a big fat wedding party on Sunday in the presence of a huge crowd flouting all Covid guidelines as not more than 50 people are allowed to attend the marriage function during Covid times.
The state government has issued strict guidelines to contain the surging Covid cases.
The administration imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the bride's family as neither the guest numbers were limited to 50 during the wedding, nor was the social distancing maintained. Also, people were not wearing masks during the wedding.
Roat meanwhile said that he had intended to host a small gathering but people came in large numbers out of inquisitiveness.
