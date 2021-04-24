Oxygen Express with three tankers of medical O2 arrives in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Make rational use of medical oxygen, ensure no wastage: Centre to states
Railways to run 'Oxygen Express' to meet high demand amid surge in cases
Covid-19 pandemic: Centre raises Delhi's oxygen quota to 480 metric tonnes
Admission in AIIMS emergency disrupted briefly amid O2 pipeline maintenance
Airlift or create corridor, provide oxygen to hospitals: Delhi HC to Centre
-
An Oxygen Express train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning via a green corridor as the state battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The train arrived from Bokaro in Jharkhand.
In view of the high demand for oxygen in the country following a record spike in coronavirus cases, the Railways has decided to run Oxygen Express trains to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.
Tankers are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for quick supply of medical oxygen.
Two tankers of medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow around 6.30 am while one was offloaded in Varanasi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.
Each tanker has a capacity of 15,000 litres, he said, adding that oxygen brought by two tankers may be used in Lucknow.
The arrival of two tankers will meet around half the demand of Lucknow for Saturday, Awasthi said.
The state capital will now be in a better position. The second Oxygen Express train departed at around 5.30 am from Lucknow for Bokaro with four tankers," Awasthi said.
Varanasi District Magistrate of Kaushal Raj Sharma said a tanker carrying 14,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrived there.
The Railways on Wednesday had said it will run a second Oxygen Express train to Uttar Pradesh after a request was received from the state government.
Upon the arrival of the train, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet said, "The Indian Railways is called the lifeline of the country. The Oxygen Express train that arrived in Lucknow and Varanasi due to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an example of this."
Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said, "The arrival of Oxygen Express train will significantly ease the situation in the state."
In view of the rising demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday appointed three senior officers at the COVID Command Centre to deal with the supply of the life-saving gas to hospitals in the state.
CM Adityanath also launched a dedicated website, ''Oxytracker'', for transparent availability of oxygen to hospitals, the state government said.
Through this, the movement of oxygen tankers can be monitored, Awasthi said. Software's dashboard will analyse and inform if the tanker is getting delayed," he added.
Awasthi said that an app will be designed that will be downloaded on the mobile phone of all oxygen tanker drivers. Through this app, their mobile phone will act as a GPS and their location will be traced, he said.
Awasthi said a request has been sent for the requisitioning of a cargo aircraft from the Air Force.
We may get two aircraft very soon for a quick transportation of empty tankers, he said.
Elaborating on the operational aspect of the train, Sanjay Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager (Northern Railway-Lucknow), told PTI that the whole process of bringing the oxygen supply to the state took 46 hours.
The train had left for Bokaro on Thursday and returned with supplies on Saturday, almost half the time taken through road, he said.
"The train operated non-stop and a green corridor was created for it. A GRP team escorted the train," he said.
The UP Government in a statement issued here said that oxygen is being supplied to the state from Modinagar, Kashipur, Panipat and Roorkee.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU