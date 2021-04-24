Covid: With 223 deaths, UP sees biggest 1-day toll; record 38,055 new cases

-
Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike in new infections and coronavirus-related deaths with 38,055 fresh cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,51,314 and the toll to 10,959, according to an official statement.
Of the new fatalities due to COVID-19, Lucknow recorded a maximum of 42, followed by Prayagraj, which recorded 15 deaths. Kanpur registered 13 deaths, while Agra saw 11 deaths. Varanasi and Ghaziabad recorded 10 deaths each, the UP government said in a statement issued here.
Lucknow also accounted for a maximum of 5,461 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Varanasi (2,786), Kanpur (2,044), Meerut (1,745), Prayagraj (1,468), Moradabad (1,351), Gorakhpur (1,344) and Bareilly (1,024).
In the past 24 hours, 23,231 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 7,52,211.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands 2,88,144, the statement said.
More than 2.25 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, while over 3.95 crore people have so far been tested for the virus in the state, it said.
Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials that hospitals, where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment, should make public the details of availability of beds twice a day.
He also instructed that the details of beds in COVID-19 hospitals should be uploaded on the website of the Integrated Control and Command Centre.
