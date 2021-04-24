Maharashtra Congress demands free Covid vaccination for all by union govt

-
The Maharashtra Congress on
Saturday demanded that all people above the age of 18 be vaccinated against COVID-19 free of cost by the Union government.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters here that he had submitted a letter with the demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.
He said the Centre was "discriminating" by approving different rates of the vaccine for itself, the states and private facilities.
The Union government on April 19 announced that all adults will be eligible for COVID vaccination from May 1, while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses directly from manufacturers.
