Oxygen stations urged to step up efforts for critical supply in Jammu

A team of senior government officers on Sunday asked private medical oxygen stations to respond with utmost commitment to the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic and redouble their efforts to maintain critical oxygen supply for hospitals in Jammu division.
Chief Executive Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, who is heading the team, cautioned the plant owners against any laxity in the supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals and said any dereliction in this regard would invite action under relevant provisions of law.
The team, which also included Superintending Engineer, Mechanical Engineering department, Rajiv Gupta; Joint Director Industries and Commerce Department Ved Prakash and Deputy Controller Legal Metrology Department Manoj Prabhakar, conducted an extensive tour of Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate and inspected multiple oxygen gas filling stations to prevent any disruptions in supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in Jammu region, an official spokesman said.
He said the team visited various oxygen filling stations including Kashmir Gases, RSS Gases, Valley Minerals and Chemicals JK Private Limited and Allied Gasses.
During inspection, the team was briefed about the filling capacity of the stations, regarding which the officer concerned informed that the Kashmir Gases has a capacity of 240-260 cylinders per day, whereas RSS Gases has a capacity of 380-400, Valley Minerals and Chemicals JK private limited has a capacity of 250-280 and Allied Gasses 160-180 cylinders daily, the spokesman said.
The team monitored the procedure of oxygen filling and also randomly checked the pressure of the cylinders to ensure its adequate supply, the spokesman said.
Shah asked the private medical oxygen stations to respond with utmost commitment to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to fulfil their important social responsibility at this juncture by redoubling their efforts to maintain the critical oxygen supply for hospitals in Jammu division.
It was directed that interdepartmental inspection teams would be constituted for daily checks on the quality parameters of the medical oxygen supply, the spokesman said.
Shah asked the officers to maintain close coordination between the different departments and work in synergy for better results.
