Oxygen storage capacity ramped up in Delhi for possible third Covid-19 wave

-
ALSO READ
Seems third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi brought under control: Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Maharashtra, UP, Delhi getting lower vaccine doses than needed: SBI report
NITI Aayog member sought feedback from Kejriwal on farm laws in November
Kejriwal spending crores on publicity, nothing to augment O2 supply: Maken
-
Three oxygen storage plants with a total capacity of 171 MT have been installed so far in the city to prepare for a possible third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
A 57 metric tonne (MT) cryogenic tank is being set up for storage along with an oxygen generation plant of 2.5 tonne per day capacity at Siraspur here, he said after visiting the upcoming facility.
"We have already installed 3 oxygen storage plants till now of 57 MT each, total capacity 171 MT. Work done on war footing. Grateful to all those who made it happen," he tweeted after the visit.
Delhi faced an acute shortage of oxygen during the second wave surge in April and May, with some COVID patients dying at two hospitals in the city due to scarcity of the life-saving gas.
The Delhi government is buying 25 oxygen tankers and putting up 64 oxygen plants in the next few weeks to ensure the city does not face another oxygen crisis as it did during the second wave, the chief minister had said last week.
It is also creating an oxygen storage capacity of 420 tonnes to meet any future needs.
The government is also in talks with the IGL for setting up of a 150-tonne oxygen production plant, the chief minister had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU