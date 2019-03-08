P Chidambaram, son's interim protection from arrest extended till March 25

A Delhi court Friday extended till March 25 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis scam cases filed by the and the ED.



Special Judge O P Saini adjourned the matter after senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for the CBI, sought time to argue on their anticipatory bail applications.



Similar request was also made by ED's Special Public Prosecutors Nitesh Rana and N K Matta which was allowed by the court.

During the hearing senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Sinhgvi, appearing for the father-son duo, opposed the adjournment sought by the agencies, saying a lot of time has been spent since filing of the applications.



The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the