Pak Army Chief calls for dialogue to resolve all disputes with India

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue has called for dialogue to resolve all disputes with India.
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the dialogue on Friday. The conference brought together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security under the theme "Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation".
The Islamabad Security Dialogue is hosting 17 international speakers from the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Russia, European Union, Japan, Philippines and others.
Acknowledging the efforts of the National Security Division for organising the second security dialogue, COAS Gen Bajwa said: "I believe today more than ever we need to inculcate and promote such spaces for intellectual debate and discourse where people from around the world come together to share their ideas about the future of their country and world at large."
He was of the view that the spaces like this hold special importance where great individuals can identify the need for global cooperation rather than confrontation.
Regarding the unprecedented challenges faced around the world, he said that the resurgence of inter-state conflicts amid shared global challenges of poverty, climate change, terrorism, cyber intrusion and scarcity of resources poses profound questions for the international system.
"The international community's collective security rests in our ability to integrate our shared goals of global prosperity to an equitable international system resisting the external pressures.
"Pakistan, as a country located at the crossroads of economic and strategic confronts, is navigating these shared challenges in our immediate region and through our partnership in the international community," he said, Geo News reported.
--IANS
san/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
