NMC recommends replacing Hippocratic Oath with 'Maharshi Charak Shapath'

-
ALSO READ
4 new Judges take oath of office in Delhi High Court, strength rises to 34
In a medical first, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
India-US healthcare alliance in spotlight as DCGI approves 2 more vaccines
Cancer tumour in man's face removed in 'scarless surgery' at Delhi hospital
15 Rajasthan ministers take oath in CM Gehlot's balancing act
-
Medical education regulator National Medical Commission (NMC) has recommended that 'Maharshi Charak Shapath' should replace the Hippocratic Oath in a new curriculum for MBBS courses and students pursuing them in the country.
According to new guidelines, "Modified 'Maharshi Charak Shapath' is recommended when a candidate is introduced to medical education."
The guidelines also recommend a 10-day yoga "foundation course", beginning June 12 every year and culminating on the International Yoga Day on June 21.
"Yoga training is recommended to be initiated during the foundation course,(one hour, preferably in the morning in orientation week). Yoga practices shall be for maximum one hour every day during the period of 10 days beginning from 12th June every year to be culminated on International Yoga Day, i.e. June 21, to be celebrated in all medical schools across the country," according to the revised guidelines.
According to the guidelines, a robust continuous formative and internal assessment is required to ensure competencies and thereby a competent medical graduate.
"If required, we can have two internal assessments and the third internal assessment can be calculated from various unitary and continuous tests taken throughout the year," it said.
Interestingly, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said in Parliament that 'Maharshi Charak Shapath' would be optional and not forced on medical students.
Charaka Shapath or Charaka oath, a passage of text in Charaka Samhita which is the Sanskrit text on Ayurveda (Indian traditional medicine), is a set of instructions by a teacher to prospective students of the science of medicine.
The Hippocratic Oath, ethical code attributed to the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, is a widely adopted guideline to conduct medical profession throughout the ages and still used in the graduation ceremonies of many medical schools.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU