Pak reports highest daily Covid cases since start of the pandemic

Pakistan registered 7,678 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic in 2020, official data showed on Friday morning.
The deaths toll from coronavirus also shot up to 23 in the last 24 hours, from five days earlier, taking the overall death toll to 29,065, reported Geo TV.
Earlier, the highest daily toll was recorded on June 13, 2020, when the country reported 6,825 coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed.
The cases in the country are soaring. However, the Pakistani government has refused to impose a lockdown to curb infections.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan turned down the possibility of imposing a lockdown.
With the new infections, the overall cases have moved past 1.35 million. Meanwhile, as many as 59,343 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, and the positivity ratio shot up to 12.93%, reported Geo TV.
