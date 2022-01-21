JUST IN
India records 347,254 new Covid infections, most active cases in 235 days

India added 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,85,66,027

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Medical workers attend to a Covid-19 patient at a makeshift care centre in Delhi’s Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village on January 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
India added 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692

cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,88,396 with 703 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

There has been a 4.36 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 94,774 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

First Published: Fri, January 21 2022. 11:30 IST

