Pak summons Indian diplomat over handling of Geelani's mortal remains

Pakistan on Friday summoned the Indian Charge d' Affaires (Cd'A) to the Foreign Office for a demarche over what it called a reprehensible conduct" after the death of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness. The pro-Pakistan separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.
The Foreign Office said in a statement that the Indian Cd'A conveyed Pakistan's strong demarche on Indian security forces' handling of the mortal remains of Geelani.
It alleged that India's conduct was in blatant violation of international humanitarian laws, and all tenets of civil and human rights.
The Indian forces repeatedly resorted to indiscriminate use of force against Kashmiris protesting against their conduct, the FO alleged.
It was emphasised to the Cd'A that India must refrain from any missteps that might further jeopardise regional peace, it said.
The Indian Cd'A was conveyed Pakistan's principled position that lasting and durable peace in the region was contingent on the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, according to FO.
