Pakistan helicopter violates Indian airspace along LoC in Poonch, says Army

-
ALSO READ
20 injured, many flee homes as Pak bombs dozens of Indian villages in Jammu
IAF chopper crashes near Kedarnath, six people on board ejected safely
Troops kill 1 militant in J&K, foil infiltration bid from Pak along LoC
Military imprint, graft shadow make Pakistan election a close contest
Pakistan Elections 2018: Who's contesting, and why India must closely watch
-
A Pakistani chopper Sunday violated the airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.
Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm.
Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU