India believes in peace but not at cost of self respect: PM in Mann ki Baat
Business Standard

Pakistan helicopter violates Indian airspace along LoC in Poonch, says Army

Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Pakistan military helicopter
File photo of Pakistan military helicopter which came up to 300 metres of the LOC near Poonch, but then returned

A Pakistani chopper Sunday violated the airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm.

Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back.
First Published: Sun, September 30 2018. 14:25 IST

