Pakistan summons Delhi envoy in protest against any possible 'misadventure'

Pakistan had 'reliable intelligence' that India would attack again this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said earlier

Reuters 

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi I Photo: Wikipedia

Pakistan, warning of a possible new attack by giant neighbour India, said on Sunday it had summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner to protest against any "misadventure".

Indian deputy high commissioner was summoned for demarche in line with Foreign Minister's briefing of today and warned against any misadventure, Pakistani Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said in a Tweet.

Pakistan had "reliable intelligence" that India would attack again this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said earlier, as tension over a February standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours had appeared to ease.
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 20:08 IST

