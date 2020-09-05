Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowgam, one soldier killed, 2 injured

-
ALSO READ
Pakistani troops shell three sectors along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistan shells border areas in Rajouri; one army personnel killed
Underground bunkers being built in Uri for safety from ceasefire violations
Army personnel killed in firing by Pakistani troops In J-K's at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir: Govt jobs for kin of civilians killed in Pak shelling
-
One army personnel lost his life while two personnel have sustained injuries in Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir on Saturday, said Indian Army sources.
Pakistan fired medium motor shells, Indian Army sources informed. Further details are awaited.
Earlier today, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorted to intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch on Saturday evening at about 5.30 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU