Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowgam, one soldier killed, 2 injured

One army personnel lost his life while two personnel have sustained injuries in Pakistan-initiated in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir on Saturday, said Indian Army sources.

fired medium motor shells, Indian Army sources informed. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorted to intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch on Saturday evening at about 5.30 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)