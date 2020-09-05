JUST IN
Haryana reports highest one-day jump in coronavirus deaths, cases
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowgam, one soldier killed, 2 injured

Earlier today, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorted to intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch

ANI  |  General News 

Pakistan fired medium motor shells, Indian Army sources informed. Further details are awaited.

One army personnel lost his life while two personnel have sustained injuries in Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir on Saturday, said Indian Army sources.

Earlier today, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorted to intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch on Saturday evening at about 5.30 pm.

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 22:02 IST

