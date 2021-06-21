Palestinian officials say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

-
ALSO READ
Israel, Hamas trade fire in Gaza as war rages on in the second week
India abstains from voting on UNHRC resolution to probe Gaza conflict
Israeli tanks pound Gaza ahead of a possible ground incursion
Palestinians say Israel blocks shipment of coronavirus vaccines to Gaza
Pro-Palestinian protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza
-
Israel on Monday eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that have threatened a fragile cease-fire which halted an 11-day war last month with the territory's Hamas rulers, Palestinian officials said.
They said 11 truckloads of clothes were exported through Kerem Shalom crossing for the first time in 40 days. On Sunday, Israel said it will allow limited agricultural exports from Gaza.
The easing also included the resumption of mail service in and out of Gaza, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.
Since the 11-day war in May between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers, thousands of Gazan passports and other essential paperwork had accumulated on the way to the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority for further processing.
Other restrictions by Israel remain in place. They include restrictions on the zone for Gaza fishermen, a limit on the number of medical patients who can get treatment in Israel or the West Bank, and a ban on raw materials for Gaza industries.
Egypt brokered the cease-fire that went into effect on May 21, ending the fourth war between Israel and Hamas since the militant group seized power in Gaza in 2007.
Hamas has been calling for significant easing of the blockade. Last week, Hamas-linked activists launched incendiary balloons across the border, burning farmland and triggering Israeli airstrikes despite the cease-fire. Egypt is continuing its efforts to cement the shaky truce.
On Sunday, Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, warned Hamas that Israel would not tolerate even minor attacks from Gaza.
The war started when Hamas fired salvos of rockets toward Jerusalem and other Israeli towns last month. Hamas says the attacks were a response to Israeli police raids and heavy-handed policy against Muslim worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and planned evictions of Palestinian families from an Arab neighbourhood.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU