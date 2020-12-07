Pan-India awareness drive for coronavirus 'Road Ashram' reaches Jodhpur

A pan awareness drive for COVID-19 by a trio, "Road Ashram" campaign, reached Jodhpur on Sunday. A team of volunteers has undertaken this journey via road to document the impact of the COVID-19 crisis across the states.

"We are travelling along India's borders in our car, which is decorated with symbols of Indian states. We will cover 25,000 kilometers and 30 states," said Sidharth Dutta, Campaigner.

He further added that their journey commenced on October 4 from Delhi in a specially decorated car with stickers featuring various symbols related to different states.

"Our aim is to spread awareness among people regarding COVID-19 which has become a humanitarian crisis in We are documenting the pandemic crisis. We have covered 22 states and we are currently in Rajasthan. We interact with locals wherever we go, we also come in touch with the eminent people of the states," said Dutta.

He further said that his team has also come across various eminent personalities during their journeys like Bhaichung Bhutia in Sikkim and famous filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in Kerala.

"We are having a great experience. We are meeting recovered patients, doctors and experts as well. People need not fear this pandemic, they need to fight with it and protect themselves as well," he added.

