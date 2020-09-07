Panel okays inter-cadre deputation of UP cadre IAS officer to J-K for 1 yr

The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved the inter-cadre deputation of an IAS officer of cadre to UT of J-K for one year.

"The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved the proposal of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for inter-cadre deputation of Nitishwar Kumar (UP, IAS, 1996 batch) from cadre to the Union Territory of for a period of one year," the Union government said in an order.

