Business Standard

Panel okays inter-cadre deputation of UP cadre IAS officer to J-K for 1 yr

The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved the inter-cadre deputation of an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre to UT of J-K for one year

ANI 

Academy of Administration, IAS
Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. (Photo: Wikicommons)

The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved the inter-cadre deputation of an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre to UT of J-K for one year.

"The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved the proposal of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for inter-cadre deputation of Nitishwar Kumar (UP, IAS, 1996 batch) from Uttar Pradesh cadre to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a period of one year," the Union government said in an order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 06:29 IST

