Machine gun among arms cache unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

A large cache of arms and ammunition, including a Pika machine gun, was recovered from a terrorist hideout in a joint operation carried out by the police and the army in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday, officials said.
The operation was launched after security forces received a specific input about a terrorist hideout in the area.
"Based on specific input of a terrorist hideout, a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched search operation in Chirala, Doda and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition including a Pika machine gun, belted ammunition and belt box. Further search operations are continuing," an army official said.
