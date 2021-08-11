Parliament passes constitutional amendment bill on OBC list

-
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to all states on raising 50% reservation cap
Govt introduces bill in Lok Sabha to restore states' rights on OBC list
Maratha quota case: Affirmative action is not just reservation, says SC
Maratha quota granted by Maharashtra govt Constitutional: Centre to SC
BSP to support bill to enable states to make their own OBC lists: Mayawati
-
A constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Rajya Sabha as 187 members voted in its favour. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha a day before.
Some amendments moved by the opposition were negated by the Upper House.
The bill was passed after a division vote with 187 members voting in favour. No member voted against it.
Earlier in the day, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar who moved the bill said the legislation will help restore the powers of states to have their own lists of OBCs which was negated by the Supreme Court.
The Rajya Sabha, which has been witnessing a logjam over issues such as Pegasus and farm laws, on Wednesday discussed the bill for about five hours as members from both treasury as well as opposition benches participated in it.
As per Article 368 of the Constitution, a constitution amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament.
There should be a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU