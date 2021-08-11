India tests DRDO-developed Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile

-
-
India has successfully tested the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile off the coast of Odisha's Balasore district.
As per the sources, the missile flew for around 150 km with an indigenous cruise engine.
"More tests would be conducted in near future," sources added.
Earlier, on July 23 India had successfully test-fired indigenously developed New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG), a Surface to Air Missile defence system in Balasore. It was the second test firing of the 30 km strike-range air defence missile systems in two days.
