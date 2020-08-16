Parliamentary panel mulls summoning Facebook on hate speech issue

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Sunday said that it would seek Facebook's response on the allegations that the giant ignored hate speeches to protect its India business.



"The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would certainly wish to hear from about these reports and what they propose to do about hate-speech in India," committee's chairperson and senior Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted on Sunday evening.



. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would certainly wish to hear from @Facebook about these reports & what they propose to do about hate-speech in India. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 16, 2020

He went on to add that the subject is squarely within the IT committee’s mandate and has been summoned in the past as well. "The committee will consider testimony under the topic - Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms," Tharoor added.

A report by The Wall Street Journal on Saturday mentioned that overlooked its policies and allowed Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh and three other “Hindu nationalist individuals and groups” in order to safeguard the platform’s business prospects. It also stated that one of Facebook’s top public policy executives in India “opposed applying hate-speech rules” to individuals linked with the BJP even though they were “flagged internally for promoting violence”





"We prohibit and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation," said Facebook in response to the development. "While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," the statement added.



The issue also resulted in a war of words between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, on platform Twitter.



"BJP & RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India. They spread and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook," Gandhi tweeted.



भाजपा-RSS भारत में फेसबुक और व्हाट्सएप का नियंत्रण करती हैं।



इस माध्यम से ये झूठी खबरें व नफ़रत फैलाकर वोटरों को फुसलाते हैं।



आख़िरकार, अमेरिकी मीडिया ने फेसबुक का सच सामने लाया है। pic.twitter.com/PAT6zRamEb — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2020

"Losers, who cannot influence people even in their own party, keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us?" the minister responded.

Facebook has been under the government's radar for quite some time, to quell the menace of and India is the largest user base for Facebook globally with over 300 million users while its messaging platform Whatsapp also has around 450 million users in the country.