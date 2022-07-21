JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

US Senate version of NDAA seeks to enhance defence partnership with India

4,703 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amaranth, 219,000 perform yatra in 21 days
Business Standard

Parliamentary panel to meet tech firms representatives today amid concerns

Amid concern over anti-competition, the Parliamentary Panel on Finance will meet tech firm representatives on Thursday

Topics
Tech companies | Parliament | Tech firms

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

Amid concern over anti-competition, the Parliamentary Panel on Finance will meet tech firm representatives on Thursday.

"Hearing of views of representatives of Associations/Industry stake-holders on the subject 'Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-tech companies'," says the notice from Lok Sabha.

The meeting is at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

BJP leader and former Union minister Jayant Sinha will chair the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially with respect to technology majors.

The eight tech firm which are likely to appear include Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart, Ola, Oyo, MakeMyTrip and All India Gaming Association.

--IANS

miz/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 21 2022. 10:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU