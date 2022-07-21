Farmers, apple growers hold demonstrations in Himachal seeking GST rate cut

Farmer's organisations and apple growers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Manch (SKM), demonstrated at multiple locations in and sought GST rate cut on boxes used for apple packaging.

They alleged that the neglect of farmers and gardeners, especially apple growers, by the government has created a crisis in the economy of Rs 5,500 crore.

Apple growers, futher demanding restoration of subsidies on chemicals-based fungicides, insecticides and fertilisers, held demonstrations in Rohru, Theog, Kotkhai, Narkanda, Rampur, Nirmand, Ani, Kinnaur, Mandi and Shimla on Wednesday.

SKM has threatened a bigger outside the state secretariat on August 5.

The farmer's umbrella organisation alleged that the farmers are not getting the proper price for their produce due to the policies of the state government.

They also demanded for implementation of the MIS scheme for the apples on the pattern of Kashmir, which has a higher procurement price Rs 60 for Grade A, Rs 44 for grade B and Rs 24 for grade C.

Farmers said the movement will continue untill their demands are nor met.

--IANS

umesh/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)