Goa govt to introduce app-based taxi services: Transport Minister

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has said the state government will introduce app-based taxi services in the state.
"All over the world technology is being used in the field of passenger transport. APP-based taxis have become popular and have transformed the transport industry in a seismic manner. They bring transparency, and convenience and are more price efficient. This gives the consumer greater freedom of choice," Godinho said. Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) fully supports the introduction of app-based taxis in Goa, the Minister said.
"Goa Miles is a company in the same field of app-based services and over the years has incorporated over 1500 taxis into its system. This has resulted in local employment improvement with taxi drivers from the interior of Goa. However, their operations have been hampered by hooliganism and physical force adopted by some local taxi unions with political backing," Godinho said.
The government should take a strong stand against such behaviour and fully support everyone's right to free business, he added. The Minister said that Ola and Uber should be allowed to operate in Goa with full police protection for their operations.
However certain unethical practices adopted by such app-based taxi operators such as underpricing and over-pricing during certain periods should be regulated, Godinho said.
"The public transport system in Goa is highly inefficient and not convenient. It is a nightmare for elderly people, especially those staying alone. Also, rickshaws and motorcycle pilots are available at very few spots. Affordable app-based taxis will result in less drunken driving, mitigate parking issues and result in more efficient use of vehicles," he said. Therefore it is imperative that app-based taxis are introduced in Goa, he added.
