Parts of Tamil Nadu may see heavy rainfall over next two days: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin convenes all party meet on Mekedatu dam row
DMK govt lines up sops in Tamil Nadu's first exclusive farm budget
Form "Press Council of Tamil Nadu" to eliminate fake journalists: HC
Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy dead
L&T signs pact with Tamil Nadu govt to build data centre at Kanchipuram
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rains in one or two areas of Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district in the next couple of days.
Heavy rains are also likely in the delta districts and in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur districts over the next few days.
The regional meteorological centre has also predicted moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms for the next five days in the Union Territory of Puducherry, in Karaikkal area, and most coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. The interior districts of the state will also experience heavy rains in the next couple of days.
Chennai on Thursday witnessed heavy and uninterrupted rains due to a cloud burst for six hours, which the weathermen had not predicted, leading to heavy water-logging
Three people were electrocuted in the waterlogging in Chennai and adjoining districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.
Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin declared a holiday for all schools and colleges and non-essential government offices in the capital city and adjoining districts on Friday owing to incessant rains.
--IANS
aal/sks
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU