Paswan hails Sabarimala verdict as historic, says God treats all equally

BJP ally and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday hailed as historic a verdict allowing entry of women in the Sabarimala temple, saying there should be no discrimination against them at a time when they were going to space and joining the Army.

Paswan, who is also a Union minister, said there should be no place for any kind of discrimination in the society if the country has to march ahead and be counted among the leading nations in the world.

"At a time when women are joining the Army and travelling to space, stopping them from entering a temple is wrong. There should be no discrimination against them. Our party welcome the verdict. It is a historic decision," he said.

God is equal to everyone, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president said.

The (BJP) has been muted in its response. It had said yesterday that it was still studying the order.

The had Friday paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.

The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.