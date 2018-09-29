UP constable arrested for murdering Apple executive during late night chase

An was on Saturday arrested and booked for after he shot and killed a young from close range during a late night chase, an official said.

The police constable failing to stop Apple sales manager during a checking chased him and shot him in the neck, killing him, a colleague of the deceased said.

The incident happened at around 1.30 a.m. when Tiwari was heading home after the launch of iPhone X plus along with Sana Khan, his colleague.

She said after they were fired at, Tiwari got scared and hit the car against a pillar of an underpass and sustained more injuries.

The autopsy revealed on Saturday that the bullet hit Tiwari's chin and got stuck between the neck and the head, leading to his death due to profuse bleeding.

#Lucknow At 2 am last night, I saw a suspicious car with its lights off, when I approached the car, the driver (Vivek Tiwari) tried to run over me thrice to kill me. I fired a bullet in self-defence, he then immediately took off from the spot: Police constable Prashant Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/ZSLiATeCU6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 29 September 2018

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said constable has been booked for after Khan filed an FIR.

According to the police, when the constable at Gomtinagar extension signalled Tiwari to stop for checking, he tried to flee.

Tiwari sped away and hit a bike rode by two constables, who then chased him and shot him.

The constable fired in self-defence, an officer said.

A second policeman has also been arrested and medical examination of both is underway to ascertain whether they were drunk when the incident took place, an official informed.

#WATCH Kalpana Tiwari,wife of deceased Vivek Tiwari says,"Police had no right to shoot at my husband,demand UP CM to come here&talk to me." He was injured&later succumbed to injuries after a police personnel shot at his car late last night,on noticing suspicious activity #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/buJyDWts5n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 29 September 2018

Tiwari's wife Kalpana has accused the police of being "trigger-happy". She told reporters that she along with her two daughters Shibi and Sonu were informed of "an accident" and that her husband had been taken to the Lohia hospital.

"When we reached there we were told Vivek had died due to excessive bleeding," she told the media, adding the bullet angle was not even revealed to the family.

The couple had spoken on the phone minutes before the accident.