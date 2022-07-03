Patna: RJD president Lalu Yadav falls from stairs, fractures shoulder

-
RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday fractured his shoulder and injured his back after a fall, a source close to his family said.
The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.
Yadav, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital.
"Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," said the close aide.
Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was "experiencing no problems".
Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.
