People following Covid-19 lockdown norms, no major violation: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Amid the prevailing six-day lockdown in the national capital, imposed after a spike in COVID-19 cases, DCP South East, Delhi Police, Rajendra Prasad Meena stated that they have "witnessed a discipline amongst the public" and "less number of people are heading towards Sarai Kale Khan ISBT today morning."
Underlining the current status of people's movement in Delhi, he told ANI, "Till now, we have witnessed a discipline amongst the public. No major violation of COVID norms has been reported since morning."
"Even at places like mandi or bus stop, there is a little rush but there is discipline amongst the citizens. Less number of people are heading to Sarai Kale Khan ISBT today morning," the DCP added.
"We have not seen any major movement of migrant labourers walking in hurdles, but there are some people heading to railway stations and bus stands," he said.
Reassuring the city's residents, he said, "We are ready to help."
"We have covered all major roads while planning. Every police station in the south east district has at least three pickets, where instructors would be placed along with senior officers," he added.
"Even at strategic locations or places where we are anticipating huge crowds like mandis or Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, we have special arrangements and have added extra force. We have also arranged for announcements at these places," he said.
He said that apart from exempted categories, action would be taken against violators.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday announced a six-day complete lockdown in the national capital to curb the transmission of COVID-19, which commenced from 10 pm on Monday and will continue till 5 am on April 26.
